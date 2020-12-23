Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.25

Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.25 and traded as high as $190.00. Norcros plc (NXR.L) shares last traded at $187.50, with a volume of 42,507 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Norcros plc (NXR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.25. The stock has a market cap of £150.08 million and a P/E ratio of 46.88.

In other Norcros plc (NXR.L) news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £45,743.10 ($59,763.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

