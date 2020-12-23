NoLimitCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $2,594.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,806,774 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

