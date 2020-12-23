Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $4.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 942,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

