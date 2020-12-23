Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

