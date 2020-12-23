Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.
NASDAQ NIU opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $37.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
