NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 2338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

NGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $351,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

