NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 2338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
NGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.