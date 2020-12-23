NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGM. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NGM opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

