Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.