Nexus Market Capitalization Reaches $16.95 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $16.95 million and $58,576.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,237,662 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

