Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 5.7%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.99. 997,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,254,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The firm has a market cap of $182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

