New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SNR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 5,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

