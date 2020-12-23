New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

NMFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

