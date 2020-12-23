Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

About Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 231 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Nevada.

