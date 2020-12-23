Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Up 6.2%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 206,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 470,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

