NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 95.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

