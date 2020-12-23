Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Up 8.8%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 1,348,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,073,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

