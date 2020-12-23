Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several research firms have commented on NLTX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLTX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 7,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,163. The stock has a market cap of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

