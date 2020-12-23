Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

