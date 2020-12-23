National Retail Properties, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NNN opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

