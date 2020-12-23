National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives $66.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.56. 7,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,197. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Beverage by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

