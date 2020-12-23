mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $26.19 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. mStable USD has a total market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $613,304.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,541.51 or 1.00048271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00053997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 26,294,178 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

