MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MSI opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £23.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.02.
MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) Company Profile
