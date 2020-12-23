MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MSI opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £23.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.02.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

