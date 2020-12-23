MovieBloc Market Capitalization Tops $11.88 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $33.26 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00138252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00682319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00124478 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00370683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00065267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00103229 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,068,702,996 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

