MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.05. MoSys shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 116,343 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.