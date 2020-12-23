MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €117.56 ($138.30).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock traded up €1.12 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, reaching €91.00 ($107.06). 147,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 46.01.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

