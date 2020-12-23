Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.91

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.91 and last traded at $223.91, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.52.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.83.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $1,953,535.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,799,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,947,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,713 shares of company stock worth $61,395,212. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

