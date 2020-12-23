Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Dropbox worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,921 shares of company stock valued at $582,481. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

