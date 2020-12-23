Morgan Stanley Sells 83,335 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 40.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $447,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 226.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RIV opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

