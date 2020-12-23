Morgan Stanley Sells 46,909 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Key Tronic worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of KTCC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Key Tronic Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

