Morgan Stanley Purchases 302,568 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Cardtronics worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,704,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 162,739 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.81. Cardtronics plc has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

