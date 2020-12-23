Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Athene were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.63. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

