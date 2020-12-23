Morgan Stanley Has $11.94 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of United Bankshares worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 217,802 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,379,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 92,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $79,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

