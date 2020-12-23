Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Valley National Bancorp worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

