Monolith Price Down 10.7% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $17,998.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00342030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

