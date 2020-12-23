Monkey Project Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $91,389.68 and approximately $199.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,686,428 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

