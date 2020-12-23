Monkey Project Market Capitalization Tops $91,389.68 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Monkey Project has a market cap of $91,389.68 and approximately $199.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 496% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,686,428 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

