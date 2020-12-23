Monde Nkosi Purchases 279,728 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

