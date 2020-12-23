Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 103,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.