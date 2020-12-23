Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

MTEM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 645,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at $57,612,256.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

