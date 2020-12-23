Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 422,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,692. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

