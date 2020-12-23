Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $265,730.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $10.34 million and $265,730.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

