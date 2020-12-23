MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A)

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) alerts:

RDS/A opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.