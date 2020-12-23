Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

