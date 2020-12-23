Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $2.90 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $301.93 or 0.01272642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $2.90 million and $3,457.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00143544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00715553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00192069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,605 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

