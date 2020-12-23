Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.96 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $12.96 million and $1.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00136926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00679422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097475 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,155,939 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.