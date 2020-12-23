Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.20. 1,093,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 790,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,873,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,476,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,087. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

