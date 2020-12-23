MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $5.55 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $59.31 million and $1.57 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00023815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 97.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00397297 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.96 or 0.01441105 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,682,384 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

