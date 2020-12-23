Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

