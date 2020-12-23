Micron Technology (MU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

12/15/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $82.00.

12/14/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G (fifth-generation) adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term performance might be hurt by the bleak memory-chip demand as customers are adjusting inventories in response to the economic recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00.

11/29/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.44. 11,119,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,982,443. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

