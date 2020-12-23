Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Down 1.1%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 3,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Micron Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

