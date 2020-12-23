Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.39. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 64,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

In other Microbot Medical news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $38,755.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Microbot Medical accounts for about 0.7% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. XXEC Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

